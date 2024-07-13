British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Up 42.9% in June

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of British Land stock remained flat at $5.39 during trading on Friday. 1,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,709. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. British Land has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $5.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.0953 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
