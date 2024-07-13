British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Up 42.9% in June

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

British Land Stock Performance

Shares of British Land stock remained flat at $5.39 during trading on Friday. 1,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,709. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. British Land has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $5.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94.

Get British Land alerts:

British Land Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.0953 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised British Land from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised British Land to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BTLCY

British Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.