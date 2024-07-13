Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) & Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) Financial Contrast

Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA – Get Free Report) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nano Labs and Broadcom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Nano Labs alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nano Labs $11.06 million 1.03 -$35.70 million N/A N/A Broadcom $35.82 billion 22.10 $14.08 billion $23.25 73.15

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than Nano Labs.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano Labs N/A N/A N/A Broadcom 24.10% 35.82% 13.41%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Nano Labs and Broadcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Nano Labs has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadcom has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.7% of Nano Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of Broadcom shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Broadcom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nano Labs and Broadcom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadcom 0 2 26 0 2.93

Broadcom has a consensus target price of $170.64, indicating a potential downside of 89.97%. Given Broadcom’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Broadcom is more favorable than Nano Labs.

Summary

Broadcom beats Nano Labs on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nano Labs

(Get Free Report)

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. The company also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology. In addition, it engages in the research and development of software. Its customers include enterprises and individual buyers. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. It provides set-top box system-on-chips (SoCs); cable, digital subscriber line, and passive optical networking central office/consumer premise equipment SoCs; wireless local area network access point SoCs; Ethernet switching and routing custom silicon solutions; serializer/deserializer application specific integrated circuits; optical and copper, and physical layer devices; and fiber optic components and RF semiconductor devices. The company also offers RF front end modules and filter; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global positioning system/global navigation satellite system SoCs; custom touch controllers; inductive charging; attached small computer system interface, and redundant array of independent disks controllers and adapters; peripheral component interconnect express; fiber channel host bus adapters; read channel based SoCs; custom flash controllers; preamplifiers; optocouplers, industrial fiber optics, and motion control encoders and subsystems; light emitting diode, ethernet PHYs, switch ICs, and camera microcontrollers. Its products are used in various applications, including enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays. Broadcom Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.