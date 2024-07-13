Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Down 2%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1,701.00 and last traded at $1,710.00. Approximately 1,348,872 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 3,215,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,744.69.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $161.00 to $173.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.80 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $791.64 billion, a PE ratio of 73.15, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Shares of Broadcom are scheduled to split on Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 35.82%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 79,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $89,038,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

