Brokerages Set Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Price Target at C$25.34

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.34.

ALS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of ALS stock opened at C$21.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.01. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of C$16.11 and a 12 month high of C$22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$981.95 million, a PE ratio of 111.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of C$17.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.55 million. Analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.2895618 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 189.47%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

