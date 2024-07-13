Brokerages Set Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) PT at C$14.83

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHP.UN shares. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Price Performance

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst stock opened at C$13.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.40. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52 week low of C$11.79 and a 52 week high of C$14.46. The stock has a market cap of C$4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.65.

(Get Free Report

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.