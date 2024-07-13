Brokerages Set Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Price Target at $60.00

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $52.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $44.63 and a 1 year high of $68.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average of $52.92.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $167.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth $430,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $3,463,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

