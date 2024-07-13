Brokerages Set Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Target Price at $6.63

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Riskified in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Riskified by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 101,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 65,653 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Riskified in the first quarter worth about $547,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Riskified by 10.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Riskified by 29.7% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 763,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 174,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Riskified by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 50,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSKD opened at $6.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28. Riskified has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $6.64.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.40 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 17.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

