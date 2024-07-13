Brokerages Set Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Target Price at $6.63

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.75.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Riskified in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.
Shares of NYSE RSKD opened at $6.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28. Riskified has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $6.64.
Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.40 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 17.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.
