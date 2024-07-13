Brokers Set Expectations for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report issued on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

CHMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE CHMI opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $113.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.50. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.83%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 12,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

