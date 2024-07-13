Brooklyn Investment Group Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.9% of Brooklyn Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE XOM traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $113.27. The company had a trading volume of 11,684,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,267,027. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.16 and its 200 day moving average is $110.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

