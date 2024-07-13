Brooklyn Investment Group Has $245,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Brooklyn Investment Group decreased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,525,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,028 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,793,000 after buying an additional 934,304 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at about $153,697,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Marriott International by 557.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,967,000 after buying an additional 420,962 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAR stock traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,699,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,650. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.75 and a 52 week high of $260.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.41.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.19.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

