Brooklyn Investment Group Raises Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,553 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,229,726,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,409,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $775,169,000 after buying an additional 3,320,800 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,500,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $617,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,985 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Medtronic by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,372,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $195,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,237,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $513,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.09.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MDT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.95. 5,661,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,767,227. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.