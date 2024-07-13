Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Short Interest Update

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the June 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $64.75. 1,057,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Bruker has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.61.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.88 million. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Bruker by 19.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bruker in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

