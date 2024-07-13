Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $590.83.

CABO has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Cable One alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CABO

Cable One Stock Performance

Cable One stock opened at $339.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $365.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.90. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $318.68 and a fifty-two week high of $749.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by ($2.67). Cable One had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $404.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cable One will post 32.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Insider Activity at Cable One

In other Cable One news, Director Wallace R. Weitz acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $369.98 per share, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,958.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cable One

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CABO. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1,034.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 11,176 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Cable One by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

(Get Free Report

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.