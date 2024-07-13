Cameco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 28,210 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 942% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,706 put options.
Shares of CCJ opened at $52.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Cameco has a 1-year low of $31.18 and a 1-year high of $56.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 137.64 and a beta of 0.91.
Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCJ. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
