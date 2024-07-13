Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Target Price to GBX 158

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 175 ($2.24) to GBX 158 ($2.02) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Begbies Traynor Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON:BEG opened at GBX 101.50 ($1.30) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 103.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 108.43. Begbies Traynor Group has a 12-month low of GBX 95.28 ($1.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 136.50 ($1.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £160.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,675.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.30.

Begbies Traynor Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Begbies Traynor Group’s previous dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

About Begbies Traynor Group

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

