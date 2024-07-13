Canaccord Genuity Group Trims EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Target Price to GBX 30

EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 33 ($0.42) to GBX 30 ($0.38) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

EnQuest Stock Performance

Shares of ENQ stock opened at GBX 13.24 ($0.17) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 14.24. The stock has a market cap of £252.88 million, a PE ratio of -1,324.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.16. EnQuest has a 12 month low of GBX 11.17 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 18.57 ($0.24).

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

