Canaccord Genuity Group Trims EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Target Price to GBX 30

EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 33 ($0.42) to GBX 30 ($0.38) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.
EnQuest Stock Performance
Shares of ENQ stock opened at GBX 13.24 ($0.17) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 14.24. The stock has a market cap of £252.88 million, a PE ratio of -1,324.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.16. EnQuest has a 12 month low of GBX 11.17 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 18.57 ($0.24).
EnQuest Company Profile
