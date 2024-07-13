Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 85.81% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $5.92 on Thursday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

