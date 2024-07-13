Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.80

Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.80 and last traded at $26.75, with a volume of 110330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average is $25.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGXU. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 566.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

