Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Shares Up 4.6%

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.43 and last traded at $30.34. 80,720 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 268% from the average session volume of 21,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

Capital Power Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.89.

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.