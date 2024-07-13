Capital Wealth Planning LLC Acquires New Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tidewater by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Tidewater by 608.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tidewater Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDW traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.43. 866,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.20. Tidewater Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.53 and a twelve month high of $111.42.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.05 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Tidewater announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $18.10 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 0.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Tidewater

In other Tidewater news, CEO Quintin Kneen sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $16,351,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,718 shares in the company, valued at $54,692,279.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tidewater news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $2,180,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Quintin Kneen sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $16,351,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,718 shares in the company, valued at $54,692,279.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 733,926 shares of company stock worth $78,328,615. Company insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Tidewater Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

