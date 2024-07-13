Capital Wealth Planning LLC Buys 5,251 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,910 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Stryker by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.32.

Stryker Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $339.37. 835,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $337.90 and its 200-day moving average is $336.52.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.