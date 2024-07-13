Capital Wealth Planning LLC Buys 830,405 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 28,684.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 833,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830,405 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 2.5% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.16% of Amgen worth $236,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 18.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 121,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 33.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $1,646,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $5.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $330.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,191,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,518. The stock has a market cap of $177.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $224.34 and a one year high of $333.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. Amgen’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.63.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

