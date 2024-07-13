Capital Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,064,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648,056 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 2.0% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $187,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 30,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Coca-Cola
In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 822,284 shares of company stock worth $567,718,040 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Coca-Cola Price Performance
Shares of KO stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.70. 9,201,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,801,398. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.04 and its 200-day moving average is $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $274.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.36.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.60%.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
