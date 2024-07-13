Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $2.47 Million Stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 74.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,710 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 18,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EC. Bank of America cut Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ecopetrol from $10.30 to $11.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.27.

NYSE EC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,427,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,929. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

