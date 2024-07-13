Capital Wealth Planning LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 82,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,890,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 11,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $462,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 72,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,908,000 after buying an additional 20,522 shares during the period. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,179,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,924,875. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $225.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.09 and its 200-day moving average is $204.92.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

