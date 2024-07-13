Capital Wealth Planning LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relx by 8.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 292,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after buying an additional 22,224 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the third quarter worth $254,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relx by 6.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the 4th quarter valued at $1,848,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Relx by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 32,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Relx Trading Up 1.5 %
Relx stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.39. 643,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.99. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $46.65.
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Relx
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.