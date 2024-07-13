Capital Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,023.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,001.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $843.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $14.26 on Friday, hitting $948.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,315,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,515. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $434.34 and a twelve month high of $950.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $849.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $763.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $901.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

