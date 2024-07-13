Capital Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 62,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 229,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,686,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 57,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,773. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $66.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.79. The company has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.