Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 14,514 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,514 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $2.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.35. The company had a trading volume of 19,220,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,940,246. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.45. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $84.01 and a 12 month high of $193.47. The stock has a market cap of $971.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.