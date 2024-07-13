Capital Wealth Planning LLC Trims Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,697,000 after acquiring an additional 73,774 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,454,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 414.2% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $463.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,230. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $479.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $464.98 and its 200-day moving average is $451.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

