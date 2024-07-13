Cardano (ADA) Market Capitalization Reaches $15.91 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000745 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 20% higher against the dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $15.91 billion and approximately $367.97 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,188.03 or 0.05352380 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00043542 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008792 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00014296 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010449 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,048,613,783 coins and its circulating supply is 35,881,026,965 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.