CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRGX shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Chardan Capital started coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CARGO Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

In other CARGO Therapeutics news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc acquired 294,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,415,689 shares in the company, valued at $75,066,713. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,821,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $79,557,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 38.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,044,000 after acquiring an additional 854,840 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $39,009,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 179.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,916,000 after purchasing an additional 716,868 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARGO Therapeutics stock opened at $17.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average is $21.03. CARGO Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $33.92.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.18. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CARGO Therapeutics will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CARGO Therapeutics

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

