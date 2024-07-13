Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.64

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.64 and last traded at $66.53, with a volume of 1045620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

The company has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 200.0% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 774.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,205,000 after purchasing an additional 185,751 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

