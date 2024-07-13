Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 69.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,493 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.63.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $4.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $335.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,451,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,053. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.76 and a 12-month high of $382.01. The company has a market capitalization of $164.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

