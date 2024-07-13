Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CATY. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CATY

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.51. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $339.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,563,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,058,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,119,000 after purchasing an additional 749,370 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,850,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,613,000 after acquiring an additional 150,331 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 861,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,391,000 after purchasing an additional 133,852 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.