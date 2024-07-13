CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Short Interest Update

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CBB Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CBBI remained flat at $9.80 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189. CBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $10.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. The firm has a market cap of $103.78 million, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.55.
CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.37 million during the quarter.
CBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement
CBB Bancorp Company Profile
CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CBB Bancorp
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for CBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.