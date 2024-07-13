CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Short Interest Update

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBBI remained flat at $9.80 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189. CBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $10.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. The firm has a market cap of $103.78 million, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.55.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.37 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. CBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.36%.

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

