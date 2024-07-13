Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Receives $62.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLDX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Celldex Therapeutics news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $1,046,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at $316,410.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 266,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,821 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 112,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $824,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $10,618,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 13.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the period.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average of $39.22.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.11. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. Analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

