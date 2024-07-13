Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CVE opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 2.07.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.98 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.0981 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

