Centene (NYSE:CNC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CNC. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised Centene to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.00.

Get Centene alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centene

Centene Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $67.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.33. Centene has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.