Centrifuge Price Tops $0.50 on Top Exchanges (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $29.81 million and approximately $579,898.31 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 549,199,135 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 549,162,190 with 495,827,142 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.48481235 USD and is up 2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $535,058.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

