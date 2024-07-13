Centrifuge Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $29.53 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000837 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Centrifuge has a market cap of $29.53 million and approximately $597,754.46 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 549,186,777 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 549,162,190 with 495,827,142 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.48481235 USD and is up 2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $535,058.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

