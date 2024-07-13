Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp raised Certara from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.44.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.92, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Certara has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $19.87.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $96.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.48 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Certara by 5,306.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Certara in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 1,704.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

