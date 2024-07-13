Chainbing 1-Day Volume Reaches $27,191.33 (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Chainbing token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chainbing has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chainbing has a total market cap of $58.17 million and $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chainbing

Chainbing’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

