Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Charles Schwab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.75.

NYSE SCHW opened at $75.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.18.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $1,771,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at $45,027,491.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

