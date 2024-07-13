Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Holdings Raised by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 467,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.39% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $76,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after buying an additional 19,111 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,586,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $904,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHKP. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.18.

Shares of CHKP opened at $171.77 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $124.82 and a 12 month high of $173.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.28 and its 200-day moving average is $158.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

