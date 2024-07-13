Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.64.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $308,910,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 231.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,338,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,914,000 after buying an additional 935,239 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 61.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,222,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,201,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $70,682,000. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 30.4% during the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 1,593,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $256,969,000 after buying an additional 371,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $177.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $152.31 and a 12-month high of $183.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

