Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,593,200 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the June 15th total of 1,101,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Chervon Stock Performance

CHRHF stock remained flat at $2.45 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. Chervon has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $4.01.

About Chervon

Chervon Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, testing, sale, and after-sale servicing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and related products in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through Power Tools, Outdoor Power Equipment, and Others segments.

