China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
China National Building Material Price Performance
CBUMY stock remained flat at $19.17 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. China National Building Material has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $30.40.
China National Building Material Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd.
China National Building Material Company Profile
China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering Technology Services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and fibreglass, as well as composite and light building materials.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than China National Building Material
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for China National Building Material Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China National Building Material and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.