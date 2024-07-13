China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.00

Shares of China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and traded as low as $17.59. China Shenhua Energy shares last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 15,782 shares trading hands.

China Shenhua Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.35.

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $12.24 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that China Shenhua Energy Company Limited will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

China Shenhua Energy Cuts Dividend

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.0538 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. China Shenhua Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.69%.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

