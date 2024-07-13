China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Down 25.1% in June

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the June 15th total of 49,500 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.6 %
China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. 7,043,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,179. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $9.38.
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
