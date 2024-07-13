China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Down 25.1% in June

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the June 15th total of 49,500 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.6 %

China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. 7,043,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,179. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $9.38.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

